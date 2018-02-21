2 correctional officers attacked at KY State Penitentiary

Two correctional officers were treated and released after an assault at the Kentucky State Penitentiary on Wednesday morning, February 21.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call about an assault at 7:44 a.m.

The preliminary investigation showed a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate while being removed from a room. Other inmates joined in the assault but were quickly restrained by other correctional officers.

State Police say the penitentiary went on total lockdown, which is part of its policy.

According to KSP, two correctional officers were treated and released at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted about the Kentucky State Penitentiary on lockdown.

Two corrections officers were attacked today by inmates at Kentucky State Penitentiary. The officers are being medically treated. The prison is currently on lock down. State law enforcement teams are assisting on the scene. The prison is secure and an investigation is underway. — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) February 21, 2018

According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, the incident command center was activated.

The investigation is ongoing.

