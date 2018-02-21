2 correctional officers attacked at KY State Penitentiary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 correctional officers attacked at KY State Penitentiary

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Two correctional officers were treated and released after an assault at the Kentucky State Penitentiary on Wednesday morning, February 21.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call about an assault at 7:44 a.m.

The preliminary investigation showed a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate while being removed from a room. Other inmates joined in the assault but were quickly restrained by other correctional officers.

State Police say the penitentiary went on total lockdown, which is part of its policy.

According to KSP, two correctional officers were treated and released at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted about the Kentucky State Penitentiary on lockdown.

According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, the incident command center was activated.

The investigation is ongoing.

