Duckworth promises to work for federal aid for veterans home

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth says she will help get federal money to tackle Legionella bacteria problems at the Illinois Veterans Home.

Duckworth made the commitment after a Tuesday tour of the home in Quincy. She said she's impressed with how the staff is caring for veterans. However, she criticized Gov. Bruce Rauner for "not communicating" fully with her and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin about what is needed at the home.

Legionnaires' Disease is caused by bacteria in water vapor that's inhaled. It's contributed to the deaths of 13 residents at the Quincy home since 2015 and sickened dozens more.

Duckworth said she's spoken with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and federal Veterans Affairs officials. She said she wants to see a federal Legionella task force help.

