Lourdes Hospital hosts Colorectal cancer awareness briefing

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and March 2 is “Dress in Blue Day,” the annual observance where everyone is encouraged to wear blue to show support for colorectal cancer awareness.

The Kentucky Cancer Program is holding a briefing Friday, March 2 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah in the Marshall Nemer Pavilion.

Whitney Jones, M.D., gastroenterologist and founder of the Colon Cancer Prevention Project, will make an announcement about screening rates in the region and state, and discuss goals for the future.

Also, Janece Everett of the Kentucky Cancer Program will recognize “Blue Star Champions,” organizations that have promoted screening in the district.

Colon cancer is Kentucky’s second leading cause of cancer death, after lung cancer. Attend this briefing to learn about Purchase District efforts to increase colon cancer screening, and how screening can save lives.

For more information contact Janece Everett, Kentucky Cancer Program, Paducah District at 270-442-1310 or 270-217-2158 or at janece.everett@louisville.edu.

