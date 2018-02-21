Poplar Bluff PD searching for suspected shoplifter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff PD searching for suspected shoplifter

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Poplar Bluff police are looking for Andrew Millican. (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
Police say Andrew Millican could be armed with a stolen handgun. (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
Search underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. for suspected shoplifter. (Source: Viewer submitted/cNews)
Residents are urged to avoid the area so as to not impede the search. (Source: Viewer submitted/cNews)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Some schools in Poplar Bluff are on lockdown during the second day of a search for a suspected armed shoplifting suspect.

Police said they are actively searching for 29-year-old Andrew Millican in the wooded area near the Poplar Bluff kindergarten center.

Millican is wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation and has two active felony warrants for his arrest.

According to police, Millican is believed to be armed with a stolen handgun.

As of Thursday morning, police said the Millican entered a home Wednesday night on 1800 block of Spring and changed clothes. They recovered the clothes from the residence.

Millican was last sighted at Hucks Gas Station and fled across 67 Highway, on foot. Police are searching in that area.

The area around Shelby Road in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was on lockdown following an incident involving a suspected shoplifter at a business in the area.

Residents are urged to avoid the area so as to not impede the search.

Area schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution only.

According to officials, the lockdown at Three Rivers College has been lifted.

The kindergarten, as well as daycares in the Shelby Road-area, were also on lockdown

Three Rivers President Wesley Payne said there was not an immediate threat on campus.

According to the Poplar Bluff R-I School District, some schools but not the whole district are also on lockdown.

