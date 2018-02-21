Carterville Police investigating two cases of shots fired - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carterville Police investigating two cases of shots fired

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carterville Police Department is investigating two cases of shots fired on Tuesday, February 20 and Wednesday, February 21.

According to Carterville Police Department, the first shots fired were at approximately 3 p.m.on Feb.20 and the second on Feb. 21 at 1:10 a.m.

Officers were notified at 6 p.m. on Fed. 20 that a bullet hole was found in the victim's vehicle that was parked outside his residence.

The victim heard a single popping sound at about 3 p.m. and discovered the bullet hole in his vehicle at 6 p.m.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., on the second case of shots fired, officers responded to the 600 block of California but were unable to locate the source.

An hour later, officers learned that a second vehicle and home was found damaged at the same location by additional gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about these shots fired is asked to contact the Carterville Police Department,

