3 security staff members assaulted at Menard Correctional Center

Three correctional security staff members were assaulted at Menard Correctional Center on Monday, February 19.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, they continue to investigate the incident and the facility remains on lockdown.

The staff members that were injured are resting at home.

After the department finishes its investigation, the information will be forwarded to the Randolph County State's Attorney office for possible prosecution.

