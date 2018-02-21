Fire at Mark Twain National Forest investigated as possible arson

Authorities are looking for wildfire arsonists following a large fire at the Mark Twain National Forest.

Officials at the local, county, state, and federal level including the Missouri Department of Corrections responded last week to the Rozell Fire Incident within the Ava/Cassville/ Willow Springs Ranger District.

The incident is being investigated as a possible arson. Investigators found multiple sites of ignition.

About 2,000 acres burned along with one residence.

If you have any information, please contact the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, US Forest Service Law Enforcement, or the Operation Game Thief/Operation Forest Arson Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

