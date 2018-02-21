This week in music: 2001 J-Lo

Let's dip into the music archives and check out some of the songs being played on the radio from this week in 2001.

Seventeen years ago Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the hip hop duo Outkast at number five with Ms. Jackson. It was a number one single and won Outkast a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Lenny Kravitz was locked in at number four with Again. It was his biggest chart hit in nine years--since It Ain't Over til It's Over peaked at number two back in 1991. Despite peaking at number four on the Hot 100, Billboard ranked Again as the number nine song of the year.

In the number three spot was Jennifer Lopez with Love Don't Cost a Thing. It's believed J-Lo wrote the song about her two-year relationship with rapper Sean Combs, who reportedly "showered" her with expensive jewelry. The two broke up about a month after the song's release.

Reggae artist Shaggy and Ricardo "RikRok" Ducent were at number two with It Wasn't Me. The song is considered Shaggy's breakthrough in pop music. It was his first number one single. The song features vocals from English-Jamaican singer Rikrok.

And in the top spot was Stutter by R&B singer Joe and rap artist Mystikal. Stutter spent four weeks at number one. It was Joe's second and final number one hit. In fact Joe's highest charting single since Stutter came in 2003 when More & More peaked at number 15.

