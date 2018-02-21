First Alert: cold temps and rainy weather

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says it much colder across the Heartland today. Areas along and north of a line from Ellsinore to Perryville, Missouri have seen a little freezing rain.

Our far northwestern counties will likely see more freezing rain later tonight and a winter weather advisory is in effect for those areas.

For most of the Heartland, it will just be cold and wet with temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s most of the evening and overnight.

Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few showers early. Otherwise, it will be slightly warmer with highs reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s.

However, another surge of moisture will likely bring more periods of heavy rain back to the region Friday and Saturday. Locally heavy rain and strong storms will be a threat during this period.

Check your road conditions:

If you live in Missouri , you can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.

, you can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map. In Illinois , you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.

, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map. Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

