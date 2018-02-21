5 things to know Feb. 21 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Feb. 21

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 21.

First Alert Forecast

Today will be soggy, sometimes icy and much colder than yesterday. Temperatures will be more than 30 degrees colder as well. There will be freezing rain and sleet chances in our northwest counties.

You could see icing and the longer the cold weather sticks around, the more likely you are to have travel troubles. Iron, Madison, St. Francois, and Reynolds county could see the highest totals of ice.

Expect to get several rounds of rain between now and Saturday. Saturday afternoon and evening could see severe weather chances. Flooding will become a concern as the weekend gets closer.

Sunshine returns on Sunday and will stick around for a few days.

Making headlines

The Superintendent at Jackson R-2 School District, John Link, said installing new shock absorbent turf is just another opportunity to make things safer.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday directed the Justice Department to move to ban devices like the rapid-fire bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

Law enforcement from several regions were in Carbondale on Tuesday to receive further training to prevent opioid deaths. 

A man was hospitalized and one person was charged following a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri Monday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly