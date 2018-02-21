5 things to know Feb. 21

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 21.

Today will be soggy, sometimes icy and much colder than yesterday. Temperatures will be more than 30 degrees colder as well. There will be freezing rain and sleet chances in our northwest counties.

You could see icing and the longer the cold weather sticks around, the more likely you are to have travel troubles. Iron, Madison, St. Francois, and Reynolds county could see the highest totals of ice.

Expect to get several rounds of rain between now and Saturday. Saturday afternoon and evening could see severe weather chances. Flooding will become a concern as the weekend gets closer.

Sunshine returns on Sunday and will stick around for a few days.

The Superintendent at Jackson R-2 School District, John Link, said installing new shock absorbent turf is just another opportunity to make things safer.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday directed the Justice Department to move to ban devices like the rapid-fire bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

Law enforcement from several regions were in Carbondale on Tuesday to receive further training to prevent opioid deaths.

A man was hospitalized and one person was charged following a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri Monday.

