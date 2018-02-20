Southern Illinois police chief responds to rising number of scho - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern Illinois police chief responds to rising number of school threats

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Stock image/KFVS) (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

In the wake of recent mass shootings, many reports of threats made to schools across the country are surfacing. Just today, February 20th, Scott City R-1 School was put on lock down after a threat was made early that morning. 

As of now, one person is in custody for that threat, but no arrests have been made. 

Police departments across the nation are seeing these reports and taking measures to make sure they don't evolve into real, dangerous situations in their schools. 

Heather Reno is the Chief of Police in Carterville, who says she keeps up regularly with the local superintendent and high school principal to look out for any red-flag situations in students and address each of them one at a time. 

"My priority is to coordinate as much as I can with the schools. To figure out how collectively we're going to respond to the threats and we're going to have to handle each on a case by case basis," she said ,"depending on the age of the juvenile, the seriousness of the threat, the validity of the threat and just handle each one as they come."

She says after a threat has been addressed, if it is found to not be credible, she leaves the punishment to the school. If the school wishes to press charges, the case is forwarded to the State's Attorney's juvenile unit. 

These threats affect Reno on a personal level, as she has a daughter in high school. 

"It terrifies me, it really does. I have a 16 year old and I have a hard time comprehending how we are unable to convey to kids that what they think is funny could get them killed," she said in regards to situations where police believe a student is in possession of a lethal firearm. 

Moving forward, Chief Reno says that threats of violence are nothing to joke about, and anyone who believes a student could be an actual threat should speak out to a teacher, counselor, or the police. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly