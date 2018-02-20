High School basketball scores 2/20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

High School basketball scores 2/20

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MO Boys Class 1 

Risco 67
Gideon 58 F

Scott Co. Central 85
Delta (Deering) 37 F

Advance 69
Zalma 43 F

Delta 61
Oak Ridge 63 F

Eminence 65
Lesterville 45 F

South Iron 63
Bunker 37 F

MO Boys Class 2

Bernie 59
Puxico 46 F

Hayti 82
South Pemiscot 47 F

St. Vincent 71
Valle Catholic 52 F

Oran 56
Chaffee 36 F

MO Boys Class 3

Charleston 78
New Madrid Co. Central 52 F

Malden 68
East Prairie 55 F

Saxony Lutheran 71
Clearwater 43 F

Twin Rivers 45 
Doniphan 49 F

Park Hills (Central) 58
West County 36 F

MO Boys Class 4

Notre Dame 71
Dexter 47 F

Sikeston 84
Jackson 70 F

Cape Central
Potosi

MO Girls Class 1

Neelyville 65
Alton 33 F

Thayer 66
Van Buren 55 F

IL Boys 1A

Goreville 73
Dongola 20 F

Cobden
Carrier Mills

Gallatin Co. (Junction)
Pope Co. (Golconda)

Woodlawn 65
Zeigler-Royalton 29 F

Steeleville 54
Waltonville 33 F

Ullin 69
Wolf Lake 59 F

Christopher 58
Norris City 32 F

Century 69
Shawnee 59 F

IL Boys 2A

Eldorado 71
Fairfield 57 F

Anna-Jonesboro 59
West Frankfort 57 F

Pinckneyville
Sparta

Harrisburg 72
Robinson 60 F

Nashville 47
Staunton 30 F

IL Girls 1A

Mounds Meridian 38
Bethany (Okaw Valley) 46 F?

IL Girls 3A

Carterville 34
East St. Louis 53 F

