Dawson Springs, KY man arrested after pursuit

A western Kentucky man was arrested after a pursuit that traveled into Caldwell County on February 20.

According to State Police, the 1992 Chevrolet pickup was speeding westbound on US 62, a few miles west of Nortonville.

The vehicle continued west through the Dawson Springs city limits and continued into Caldwell County where he the vehicle turned onto Long Break Road. It continued back into Hopkins County where it ran off the roadway at the intersection of Olney Road and Walton Calvert Road.

The driver, Shawn Blanton, 40, of Dawson Springs, tried to run but was caught by law enforcement.

He was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center and charged with:

Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit

Improper Passing

Disregarding Stop Sign

Reckless Driving

No Operators License

Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle

Failure of Non-owner to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Resisting Arrest

Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree

Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess

