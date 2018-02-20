Missouri School Violence Hotline helps bring threats to light - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri School Violence Hotline helps bring threats to light

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

School safety is top of mind for many around the country.

Since 2001 the state of Missouri has had a hotline to help report any possible threat. The Missouri School Violence Hotline is a way for both parents and students to let law enforcement know about things going wrong.

"The reality is still a lot of people that would benefit from it is not aware of it," said Diedra Ashley. "When someone reports a threat, the hotline distributes it to the appropriate law enforcement."

The School Resource officer for Pemiscot County, Deputy Tony Dale, also sees the benefits of the program.

"Sometimes kids are afraid to speak out," said Dale. "We want to give them their voice back to address this we want to give the parents a resource."

They both see it as a way to make sure that we are having conversations about whats going wrong. 

For more information, you can click here. To report a call: 1-866-748-7047.

