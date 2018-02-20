Harrisburg man sentenced to 13 years for home invasion charges

A Harrisburg man is looking at 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to Nov. 2017 home invasion which caused injury.

Scotty Adams, 44 of Harrisburg, IL, entered a guilty plea in Illinois Circuit Court in Saline County. Adams pleaded guilty to a Class X felony charge of home invasion.

Judge Walden Morris sentence Adams to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with 3 years mandatory supervised release.

