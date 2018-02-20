MO AG to partner with Women's Foundation to combat harassment - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Attorney General's office will partner with the Women’s Foundation in conducting a thorough review of existing discrimination and harassment policies across state government.

According to Missouri AG Josh Hawley, his office reported the need for action on these issues in the first-ever annual Legal Expense Fund (“LEF”) report his office issued in January.

Hawley's office and the Women’s Foundation jointly issued a set of general principles to be reviewed. 

“There is no place for discrimination or harassment of any kind, anywhere,” Hawley said. “I am grateful to the Women’s Foundation for offering their insight into these tough issues. And I look forward to working with them to improve the work climate throughout state government.”

“Every instance of sexual harassment is a barrier to women’s political and professional advancement,” Wendy Doyle, President & CEO of the Women’s Foundation, said. “As an organization that is dedicated to increasing the number of women in leadership positions, we’ve seen first-hand how sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation can deter women from civic engagement. We look forward to continuing to be a resource for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, the Missouri General Assembly and all public officials working to combat sexual harassment and discrimination in state government.” 

