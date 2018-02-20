Sikeston PD search for suspect in shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston PD search for suspect in shooting

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Thomas D. Knighten (Source: Sikeston Police Department) Thomas D. Knighten (Source: Sikeston Police Department)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Sikeston Police Department responded to a person bleeding from an unknown injury.

According to Sikeston PD, when the officer arrived, the person bleeding had already left the scene. The bleeding person arrived at the DPS headquarters and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Once at the hospital, officers began investigating. It was determined that the victim was shot in the upper thigh and the bullet had completely passed through the leg and several cuts to his left palm.

After investigating, the officers determined a suspect: 29-year-old Thomas D. Knighten of Sikeston.

Sikeston PD is currently searching for Knighten.

It was determined that the victim was shot over a dispute involving a woman.

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

