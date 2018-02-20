Sikeston PD search for suspect in shooting

Sikeston Police Department responded to a person bleeding from an unknown injury.

According to Sikeston PD, when the officer arrived, the person bleeding had already left the scene. The bleeding person arrived at the DPS headquarters and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Once at the hospital, officers began investigating. It was determined that the victim was shot in the upper thigh and the bullet had completely passed through the leg and several cuts to his left palm.

After investigating, the officers determined a suspect: 29-year-old Thomas D. Knighten of Sikeston.

Sikeston PD is currently searching for Knighten.

It was determined that the victim was shot over a dispute involving a woman.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.