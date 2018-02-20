Shooting suspect turns himself in to Sikeston police

A Sikeston, Missouri man turned himself into the Scott County Jail on Monday, March 26 in connection with a shooting in February according to police.

Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said Thomas Knighten turned himself in where he was taken into custody for an assault that occurred on Tuesday, February 20.

Knighten is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. He has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Knighten is in custody on a $75,000 cash bond according to police. He will appear in Scott County Court on April 17.

The incident in February began at 4:46 a.m. according to officials.

Sikeston DPS Officers were called to the 300 block of William St. in Sikeston. This was in reference to a subject there bleeding from an unknown injury and had left just prior to officer’s arrival.

Police said while trying to locate the victim, he arrived at DPS headquarters and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

According to officials, medical personnel determined that the victim had a gunshot entrance wound to his upper left thigh, the bullet traveled completely through his upper thigh and exited on the inside of his leg. The victim also had had several lacerations on his left palm police said.

Officers named Knighten, age 29 as a suspect in the shooting.

Police said the victim told them he and Knighten were friends and had been for many years. The victim also told police he began dating a woman that Knighten also had been dating. Knighten found out about the relationship and was upset with him but it did not end their friendship and the victim told police he thought it had been resolved.

Officers said sometime later, Knighten contacted the victim and asked him to give him a ride to Morehouse, Mo. The victim picked Knighten up and allowed him to drive. According to police, Knighten drove back to Sikeston and went to the 400 block of Daniel St. and pulled over.

Knighten then told the victim he wanted to “fight or box”, because of the issue with the woman police said. The victim told Knighten he was not going to fight him and they began to argue. The victim refused to get out of the car and Knighten pulled out a handgun out and pointed at the victim telling him to get out of the car to fight.

Police said the victim told them he began to get out of the front passenger seat and Knighten pulled the trigger and shot him.

The victim, in this case, is expected to make a full recovery according to police.

Anyone with information related to this case are urged to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.

