Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to re-open on March 20

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to re-open on Tuesday, March 20 at 7 a.m, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The ferry stopped operating on Feb. 23 due to flooding on the Kentucky Landing and KY 1553 leading to the Hickman Harbor.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is located at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

