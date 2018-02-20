16-year-old used social media to make school threat in western KY

16-year-old used social media to make school threat in western K - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
ELKTON, KY (KFVS) -

A 16-year-old was taken into custody after investigators said he made threats toward another juvenile and Todd County Central High School.

According to Kentucky State Police, the teenager was taken into custody and lodged in the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center. 

He was charged with terroristic threatening 2nd degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 16-year-old admitted to making the threats but told investigators with KSP Post 2, that he was only joking.

Elkton Police Department, Guthrie Police Department, Todd County Sheriff’s Office, and the Christian County Court Designated Worker’s Office assisted in the investigation. 

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

