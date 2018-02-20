16-year-old used social media to make school threat in western KY

A 16-year-old was taken into custody after investigators said he made threats toward another juvenile and Todd County Central High School.

According to Kentucky State Police, the teenager was taken into custody and lodged in the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

He was charged with terroristic threatening 2nd degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 16-year-old admitted to making the threats but told investigators with KSP Post 2, that he was only joking.

Elkton Police Department, Guthrie Police Department, Todd County Sheriff’s Office, and the Christian County Court Designated Worker’s Office assisted in the investigation.

