3 men, puppy win $10K from MO Lottery scratch-off ticket

It's no joke, three men and a puppy are $10,000 richer after winning the money off a scratch-off ticket.

Terry Head of Wappapello and Trevor and Zachary Head of Poplar Bluff all decided to put in $100 each to buy the tickets. They decided to split the winnings three ways.

We scratched them all in the truck,” said Terry Head. “I looked at that ticket about five times making sure the two wasn’t a three. It was the very bottom row I scratched and matched 25. I said, ‘Well, at least we got our money back on this one.’ Then, I scratched the prize off, and it showed $10,000!”

“I cried. My dog is going to be happy,” joked Zackery Head, whose black Labrador puppy was with them.

They bought their winning ticket at Huck’s Food and Fuel on N. Westwood Blvd., in Poplar Bluff on Feb. 17.

They won on the new “$5,000,000 Bankroll” Scratchers ticket.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.