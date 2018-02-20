3 men, puppy win $10K from MO Lottery scratch-off ticket - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 men, puppy win $10K from MO Lottery scratch-off ticket

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: MO Lottery) (Source: MO Lottery)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

It's no joke, three men and a puppy are $10,000 richer after winning the money off a scratch-off ticket.

Terry Head of Wappapello and Trevor and Zachary Head of Poplar Bluff all decided to put in $100 each to buy the tickets. They decided to split the winnings three ways.

We scratched them all in the truck,” said Terry Head. “I looked at that ticket about five times making sure the two wasn’t a three. It was the very bottom row I scratched and matched 25. I said, ‘Well, at least we got our money back on this one.’ Then, I scratched the prize off, and it showed $10,000!”

“I cried. My dog is going to be happy,” joked Zackery Head, whose black Labrador puppy was with them.

 They bought their winning ticket at Huck’s Food and Fuel on N. Westwood Blvd., in Poplar Bluff on Feb. 17.

They won on the new “$5,000,000 Bankroll” Scratchers ticket.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly