ISP K-9s visit southern IL schools

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police K-9s visited schools in southern Illinois for unannounced visits on February 20.

According to West Frankfort Superintendent Matt Donkin, this is routine, and there were no threats made that he is aware of.

This was part of the drug prevention program. 

West Frankfort police also took part in the random search.

