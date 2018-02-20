$500M to boost rural IL economy

The Illinois State Treasurer announced a loan program that will commit $500 million to go through local banking institutions to help people get loans at below-market rates today in Murphsyboro.

According to the state treasurer's office, $500 million will fund the newly developed Community Uplift Program.It also provides money to the Ag Invest and Finally Home programs.

“Our rural neighbors know the honor that comes with helping families who want to help themselves,” Frerichs said. “Encouraging local banks and lending institutions to participate in these lending programs will help strengthen rural Illinois.”

For more information visit Invest in Rural Illinois.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.