Cape Girardeau PD investigating daycare break-in

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a break-in at a daycare.

According to police, on Feb. 19 officers responded to a report of a burglary at Martha's Daycare in the 600 block of Kingshighway just before 6:45 a.m. The business owner told police some things had been moved.

Police discovered someone had forced their way inside the building.

No suspects have been identified. The investigation is continuing.

