Paducah woman, 2 children injured after crash near Ledbetter Bridge

A Paducah, Kentucky woman and two children were injured in a crash near the new Ledbetter Bridge in McCracken County on February 20.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 11:35 a.m.

An investigation showed a truck obstructed the view of a driver at an intersection stoplight at US 60, and the collision was unavoidable.

The 27-year-old woman and her children were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Reidland Fire also responded to the scene.

