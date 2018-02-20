'National Board Certified Teacher Day' in KY

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin proclaimed February 20 “National Board Certified Teacher Day” in the Commonwealth.

According to the Governor's office, With 3,601 National Board Certified Teachers, Kentucky ranks seventh in the nation for the percentage of teachers who are board-certified, 8.6 percent, and eighth in the nation for the total number of board-certified teachers.

National Board Certification is available in 25 certificate areas from preschool-12th grade.

Today, 316 new teachers were certified, the 2nd largest in the history of Kentucky.

