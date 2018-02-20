Heartland funeral home welcomes 3 to staff

Ruby Voshage is an administrative assistant at Ford & Sons and Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery. (Source: Ford & Sons Funeral Home)

A Heartland funeral home added three new members to the team.

Caleb Daniel is an apprentice working to become a licensed funeral director. He will spend most of his time at the Jackson, Mo. location.

He is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University and is a member of the Excelsior Masonic Lodge of Jackson and La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. He is also working toward an insurance license.

Caleb and his wife Nikki Clark have two daughters, Masyn and Rowyn.

Saylor Hardesty started working at Ford & Sons in April 2017 as an administrative assistant, assisting funeral directors and administering accounts receivable. She is a graduate of Jackson High School and received an associate's degree from Three Rivers Community College and a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University.

Saylor is a member of La Croix Methodist Church and is married to Clayton Hardesty. The couple welcomed their first child, Laney, in December.

Ruby Voshage joined Ford & Sons and Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery as an administrative assistant. She has worked at the Memorial Park offices part-time for the past 10 years, where she developed an electronic database for the cemetery records.

She brought many years of customer service experience to her position and she is a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau and Jackson area and lives in Fruitland with her husband Joe.

"We are extremely happy to bring Ruby, Saylor and Caleb into our family at Ford & Sons," Kevin Ford, president, said. "They all bring many years of experience and professionalism to our company."

Ford & Sons Funeral Home has served southeast Missouri and southern Illinois for nearly 70 years.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.