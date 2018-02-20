'Stop the Bleed' and Narcan training in Carbondale, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Stop the Bleed' and Narcan training in Carbondale, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Law enforcement from several regions were in Carbondale to receive further training to prevent opioid deaths. 

According to Southern Illinois Healthcare, the "Stop the Bleed" and Narcan training focused on the proper use of tourniquets and Narcan to prevent opioid-related deaths.

SIH Community Benefits provided the funding for the training along with 400 bleeding control kits for distribution in law enforcement vehicles, and funds for law enforcement to buy Narcan for prevention of overdose deaths.

Law enforcement from Williamson, Jackson, Perry, Franklin, Johnson, Union and Saline Counties attended.

According to Joseph Haake the SIH Regional EMS Medical Director says that extremity hemorrhage is the number one preventable causes of death.

They also had a presentation on Narcan and how it can prevent opioid-related deaths.

The grant money received was about $48,000 which covered the training bleed kits and Narcan. 

The group also hopes to start training the public on these things in the future.

"If it saves one life, then it saves one life. based on today's budgets and downfall on training and the financial of being able to afford training for your officers this will be a step in that direction to teach those people how to save lives,"  Harrisburg Police Chief David Morris said. 

