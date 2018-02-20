New social services office to open in Calloway Co., KY

A new social services office will open in Calloway County, Kentucky on Friday, February 23.

According to Health and Family Services, the Grand opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. with a reception and tour.

The agency provides child and adult protective services and determines eligibility for Medicaid, welfare assistance, child care assistance, food stamps and other programs.

The agency is located at 3451 US Hwy. 641 in Murray.

