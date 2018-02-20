Valley R-VI lockdown lifted, Washington Co. deputies investigating

A school lockdown in Caledonia, Missouri was lifted and deputies are investigating on Tuesday, February 20.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Valley R-VI School District received a tip that a student may have a weapon for self-protection.

Deputies say the school district's procedures were followed and an unlocked firearm was found inside a vehicle. They said no ammunition was found.

The school district made the decision to go into a "non-intruder lockdown."

The sheriff's office and the school resource officer were investigating.

According to deputies, no threats were ever made and the school lifted the lockdown.

The incident is still under investigation.

They say there will be extra law enforcement presence at the school district for the remainder of the school day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.