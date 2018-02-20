$2.4M lottery ticket sold in Perryville, MO

If you bought a Lotto ticket in Perryville, Missouri, you could be millions of dollars richer!

According to the Missouri Lottery on Facebook, the $2.4 million Lotto jackpot was hit on Saturday night, February 17. The ticket was sold at Barnes Mart on St. Joseph Street in Perryville.

