Murray State police ask for help identifying truck related to burglary

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Murray State University Police) (Source: Murray State University Police)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Officers with the Murray State University Police are looking into a report of a burglary that occurred early February 11.

They are asking for the public's help identifying truck in relation to the burglary that happened at the Cherry Exposition Center.

The truck is possibly a mid-1990s Chevrolet or GMC truck.

If you have information on this vehicle or its driver, please contact the Murray State Police Department at (270) 809-2222.

