Murray State police ask for help identifying truck related to burglary

Officers with the Murray State University Police are looking into a report of a burglary that occurred early February 11.

They are asking for the public's help identifying a truck in relation to the burglary that happened at the Cherry Exposition Center.

The truck is possibly a mid-1990s Chevrolet or GMC truck.

If you have information on this vehicle or its driver, please contact the Murray State Police Department at (270) 809-2222.

