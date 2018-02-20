1 person in custody in Scott City, school lockdown lifted

A number of parents picked up their children following a lockdown at Scott City R-1 School on Tuesday.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Sargent Clark Parrott, one person was taken into custody, however no arrests have been made.

The lockdown, both interior and exterior, has been lifted. The school will be in session on Wednesday, Feb. 21, according to Superintendent Brian Lee.

Here is a full statement from Supt. Lee:

Law enforcement contacted Scott City R-1 Schools on Tuesday morning as there was a rumor of a threat against the school. We take all of these types of situations seriously and put the school into lock down. The Administration and Law Enforcement officials conducted a thorough investigation and found there to be no credible threat. At that time we lifted the lock down and returned to school as normal. In order to keep our school safe we encourage people to report to the school or law enforcement when they feel there is a danger to the school. The safety of the students and staff is our top concern.

Scott City Police and Missouri Highway Patrol were at the scene following a threat made against the school over the weekend.

One official said currently everyone at the school is safe.

They received information this morning about a threat to the school from the weekend and investigated the threat while the school was on lockdown.

The information was deemed not credible.

Students had the option to attend school as normal or parents had the option to take them home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.