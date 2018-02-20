Show pets extra love on National Love Your Pet Day

On February 20, the furry, fuzzy and sometimes scale covered family members get some love. It's National Love Your Pet Day. Give a little extra attention to your buddy today.

Most houses in the U.S. have pets but more have dogs than cats. Some also have companions that don't fall into either of those categories. There are quite a few who prefer the companionship of birds, reptiles, fish or rats.

Of course you love your pet every day but take a moment today to think about your relationship to your pet and spoil them a little more.

