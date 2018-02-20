First Alert: Showers and Thunderstorms bringing cold air

Warm and windy weather will give way to a cold front bringing showers and thunderstorms later this evening.

Temperatures ahead of the front will remain in the 60s and 70s but fall quickly into the 40s after the front moves through.

Tonight's lows will range from near freezing northwest to middle 40s southeast.

Much colder and scattered showers on Wednesday. There will be a few areas that experience freezing rain in the northern counties. Highs will be in the middle 30s to middle 40s.

Localized flooding is a possibility later this week as well as a chance of severe weather.

