5 things to know Feb. 20

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 20.

First Alert Forecast

We have another warm, wet and windy start to the day. We’ll flirt with record highs today.

The best chances of rain will be in the northwest parts of the Heartland. They will become more widespread this evening and tonight. We’ll see wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

There will be scattered showers developing throughout the morning.

Colder air develops through Wednesday morning. That means the possibility of freezing rain for our northwest counties during the rest of the morning, tomorrow. The rest of the Heartland will be rainy and cold most of the day.

We’ll have to watch for flooding after heavy rains on Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s storms could reach severe limits.

Making headlines

A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Sikeston on Monday, Friday Feb.19.

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating a report of a man trespassing and trying to sexually assault a woman.

A hundred Florida students are busing 400 miles to the state's capital today to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of the shooting last week.

The Missouri House has passed a bill to ban marriages of children under 15 years old.

Illinois recently set up a hotline that people can call to report the unwanted sexual advances.

