5 things to know Feb. 20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Feb. 20

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 20.

First Alert Forecast

We have another warm, wet and windy start to the day. We’ll flirt with record highs today.

The best chances of rain will be in the northwest parts of the Heartland. They will become more widespread this evening and tonight. We’ll see wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

There will be scattered showers developing throughout the morning.

Colder air develops through Wednesday morning. That means the possibility of freezing rain for our northwest counties during the rest of the morning, tomorrow. The rest of the Heartland will be rainy and cold most of the day.

We’ll have to watch for flooding after heavy rains on Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s storms could reach severe limits.

Making headlines

A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Sikeston on Monday, Friday Feb.19.

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating a report of a man trespassing and trying to sexually assault a woman.

A hundred Florida students are busing 400 miles to the state's capital today to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of the shooting last week.

The Missouri House has passed a bill to ban marriages of children under 15 years old.

Illinois recently set up a hotline that people can call to report the unwanted sexual advances.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:59:59 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly