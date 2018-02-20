Getting your heating and cooling system ready for Spring

A home's HVAC system can make the difference between a comfortable and an uncomfortable spring and summer for your family.

Spring will move into the Heartland and the experts want you to make sure your heating and cooling system is in working order.

Performing this task can come down to simple maintenance like changing dirty filters and condensers.

According to Greg Brown with Aire Solutions in Cape Girardeau, preventative maintenance when it comes to your heating and cooling system should be looked at the same as your car's maintenance.

"Just like on your car – routine maintenance is a big thing – when your air-conditioning unit is running, or your furnace or whatever, it runs a lot harder than your car thinks to run," Brown said.

Brown recommended getting your system looked at by a professional a couple of times each year.

"We like to do it in early fall anywhere from late September to early October up and through mid-November and it kind of depends on the weather we have in southeast Missouri," said Brown.

Brown said performing these inspections early allows professionals time to take care of some of the problems that may arise later on down the road.

