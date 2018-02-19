Print exhibit coming to SIU - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Print exhibit coming to SIU

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The second Four Rivers Print Biennial, a juried exhibit of prints by artists from across the U.S. will be on display at Artspace 304. 

In collaboration with the SIUC Registered Student Organization "Southern Illinois Printworks," the group will curate and install fine art prints selected by Lisa Bulawsky, a professor and printmaking area coordinator, and the Director of Island Press in the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

On February 24, Bulawsky will deliver a lecture on her work at 4 p.m., followed by award announcements and then a reception until 6 p.m. The exhibition will run from until March 23.  Carbondale Community Arts Artspace 304 is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and during special events. 

Call (618) 457-5100 or email info@carbondalearts.org for more information.

