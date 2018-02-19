1 facing charges after Sikeston, MO man shot in legs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 facing charges after Sikeston, MO man shot in legs

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Henry Vaughn (Source: Sikeston DPS) Henry Vaughn (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A man was hospitalized and one person taken charged following a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri on Monday, Friday Feb. 19 around 7:05 p.m. 

According to Assistant Chief James McMillen, a 35-year-old Sikeston man walked into the Missouri Delta Medical Center Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to his legs.

A Sikeston DPS officer was already at the ER on an unrelated incident and interviewed the victim.

The man was shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Ingram and Linn Street.

Officers believe this shooting happened over a custody dispute of a 9-year-old girl. The two men had an altercation at the intersection and the man shot the other man.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Henry Vaughn, 33, of Sikeston was charged with assault first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of weapon. His bond was set at $50,000. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call DPS at 573-471-4711.

