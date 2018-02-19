IL sets up new hotline for victims of sexual harassment

Illinois is making it easier for people to report sexual harassment. The state recently set up a hotline that people can call to report the unwanted sexual advances.

The calls are anonymous and offer information on counseling and legal services. An advocate from the Women's Center in Carbondale said the new hotline could be an important resource for victims of sexual harassment.

"I think people don't realize one where to turn to and they are fearful someone is going to retaliate against them because this is usually a person in a position of authority. The more we can talk about it, the more resources that are available for victims of sexual harassment the better."

The hotline's number is 877-236-7703 and the lines are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hotline can be used to report sexual harassment in both private and public places of employment.

