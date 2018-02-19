Cape Girardeau crews prep for large amounts of rain

A backhoe is used to clear a large amount of debris from a flat grate on the north side of Cape Girardeau Monday. The effort will help reduce flooding when an active rain event passes over the Heartland this week.

An active rain system will be rolling over the Heartland this week has caused the Cape Girardeau Public Works department to jump into action.

To help reduce the potential for flooding, crews with the storm water division are clearing debris from creek crossings and flat grates that are plugged up.

“We have about 166 creek crossing we check and about 277 flat grates,” said Stacey Beasley, the Storm water and Sewer maintenance supervisor in Cape.

Beasley said more junk tends to block drainage areas this time of year because it continues to pile up over the winter season.

“You’ve got deadfalls, leaves, trash and a small amount of it will clog up a flat grate,” he said. “Normally the grates are at a low spot, so as soon as they get clogged any amount of water just stands on the road.”

One of the storm water divisions top priorities is to minimize flooding and in turn prevent property damage and people from getting hurt.

“I’ve been here 28 years,” Beasley said. “I've houses flooded. I’ve seen cars washed off of bridges with kids in them and it's just one of the things you do. You have kids of your own and property. It's just what we do.”

Beasley added that crews will likely check drainage areas tomorrow after the rain event is over this week and then before the next system moves in.

But crews can’t have eyes everywhere. If you happen to spot a drain that is full of debris, just call the public works department at 573-339-6351 to have it cleared.

“There is no way that we’re going to catch everything,” Beasley said. “After hours they can call the police department and I will get a crew in here. It doesn’t matter what time, day or night.”

