Carbondale police investigating report of attempted sexual assault

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating a report of a man trespassing and trying to sexually assault a woman.

According to police, at around 2:07 a.m. on Monday, February 19, officers responded to the 400 block of West Freeman Street.

They say the suspect unlawfully entered the home with his face covered and "took actions to lead the victim to believe she was going to be sexually assaulted."

Police say the victim was not physically injured.

The suspect was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, heavy-set build and light brown eyes. He was reportedly wearing dark grey sweatpants, a grey fleece hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask with a SIU logo covering his face. He was also described as having a unique accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

