Suspects wanted for burglary at Henry Co., TN gun store

Written by Kaylie Ross
(Source: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
HENRY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for information in a burglary at a gun store.

The burglary happened at Guns N' Gear located on Highway 79N in Paris, TN.

On Sunday, February 18, at 5:44 a.m., a silver early 2000's model Chevrolet Cruz pulled into the parking lot.

Seconds later, the car backed into the front door of the business and smashed it.

Four male occupants, all wearing masks, and hoodies, then exited the vehicle and made entry into the business.

They took 12 handguns from the business.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting in this investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office or the ATF.

