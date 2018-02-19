Family entertainment center part of proposal to update Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau, MO

If approved, the Cape Dogwood Development Plan would turn The Venue into a family entertainment center. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

If a local businessman has his way, you will likely spend your Heartland Weekend in the Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

That's because Andy Patel, a Cape Girardeau businessman, is planning to redevelop 10-acres in the northeast corner of the plaza.

The plan is set to include a family entertainment center, a miniature golf course, and more. Heartland Weekend is following the latest.

In February, Patel submitted a petition to establish the Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District.

If approved by the city council, shoppers could see a one percent sales tax increase in the portion of town plaza that's apart of the redevelopment effort.

The sales tax would only be put into effect for business in this area and the money collected would be put back into the district.

The developer is planning to improve the parking areas, demo one of the buildings and add outdoor entertainment.

Shoppers in the area say they are for the sales tax if it means upgrading the area, business owner.

? John Hendricks agrees.

"I am personally a fan of the one percent as long as it is correctly regulated at the level and they are transparent in spending that way the citizens here in Cape can see what's going on," said Hendricks.

City officials said the council has to approve the 2nd and 3rd readings of the ordinance at the next meeting on April 2.

