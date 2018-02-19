Family entertainment center part of proposal to update Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau

If approved, the Cape Dogwood Development Plan would turn The Venue into a family entertainment center. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

If a local businessman has his way, you will likely spend your Heartland Weekend in the Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau.

That's because Andy Patel, a Cape Girardeau businessman, is planning to redevelop 10-acres in the northeast corner of the plaza.

The plan is set to include a family entertainment center, a miniature golf course, and more. Heartland Weekend is following the latest. CLICK HERE to take a closer look at future plans.

