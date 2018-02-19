MO, IL High School District tournament basketball 2/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO, IL High School District tournament basketball 2/19

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Here are the Missouri and Illinois high school district tournament scores for 2/19:

MO Boys Class 1

Advance 82
Marquand Zion 46 F

Zalma 105
Leopold 68 F

Delta 76
Bell City 43 F

Oak Ridge 88
Richland (Essex) 57 F

MO Boys Class 2

Thayer 47
Ellington 42 F

Neelyville 58
Winona 50 F

MO Girls Class 1

S. Iron
Eminence

Viburnum
Valley of Caledonia

MO Girls Class 2

Oran 86
Valle Catholic 38 F

Chaffee 58
St. Vincent 24 F

Puxico 66
Senath-Hornersville 30 F

Campbell 52
Hayti 33 F

MO Girls Class 3

Portageville
Kennett

New Madrid County Central
Charleston

Saxony Lutheran 79
Doniphan 49 F

Arcadia Valley 87
Twin Rivers 64 F

MO Girls Class 4

Ste. Gen. 42
Perryville 46 F

IL Boys Class 1

Chester 67
Johnston City 40 F

West Frankfort 61
Vienna 36 F

Sparta 
Campbell Hill (Trico)

Tamms (Egyptian) 56
Joppa 54 F

Thompsonville 58
Elverado 38 F

IL Boys Class 2

Fairfield 55
McLeansboro 50 F

IL Girls Class 1

Mounds (Meridian) 38
Bethany (Okaw Valley) 46 F

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly