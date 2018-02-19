VIDEO: Elk spotted in Fredericktown, MO

This elk was seen on Hwy. 72 in Fredericktown, Missouri. (Source: Aaron Proffer/Facebook)

You never know what could happen on a Monday in Fredericktown, Missouri.

That's what Aaron Proffer posted on Facebook, along with a video of an elk on Highway 72.

This was near the high school.

According to Fredericktown police, the elk is owned by a local man. They said they were able to contain it until the owner arrived.

No one, human or elk, was injured.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.