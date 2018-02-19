Carbon plant makes $7K donation to Ballard Co., KY youth center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbon plant makes $7K donation to Ballard Co., KY youth center

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Wickliffe Ingevity Carbon Plant has donated $7,000 to a Ballard County district resource/-youth service center.

Ballard’s budget was slashed $6,000 due to cuts across the state.

“This $7,000 will allow us to continue providing the services as we have always done,” Director Kelly Wray said.

According to Wray, 10-years-ago, the FRYSC grant was $94,500 and now it is $70,000.

“We've lost money each year since 2007, and this year was the biggest cut of all,” Wray added.

“A key component to Ingevity’s volunteerism and giving is education, particularly in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)," Dave Althouse, plant manager at Ingevity, said. "This donation to Ballard County Schools aligns with our mission to enhance programs that focus on the education and overall well-being of children in our community.”

