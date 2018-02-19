Cape Girardeau Roller Derby unveils new logo as season opener ap - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby unveils new logo as season opener approaches

Written by Jordin Wyatt, Production Assistant
Connect
The all-new Cape Girardeau Roller Derby logo (Source: CGRD) The all-new Cape Girardeau Roller Derby logo (Source: CGRD)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) has revealed a new logo before the start of the new season this year.

The logo features the league’s name underneath the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. The new artwork replaces the old logo which included a sugar skull holding a rose in its mouth.

“Our updated logo was designed to better reflect our connection to the City of Cape Girardeau,” states CGRD Art Director and veteran skater Ashton Schlitt.  “We love our city and the new logo represents our dedication to supporting and improving the community.”

The season begins on April 28 and merchandise with the new logo will be available at the CGRD home opener at the AC Brase Arena building. Doors open at 6:00 PM and the first whistle will blow at 7:00 PM.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to My Team Triumph of Southeast Missouri, a charity supporting individuals with disabilities.

If you would like to get in on the action, CGRD is always seeking participants over the age of 18 to participate. They need skaters, referees, and non-skating officials. No experience is required and all body types are welcome.

For more information, you can send an e-mail to join@capegirardeaurollerderby.com or check out the event on Facebook for a recruiting event on March 5, 2018.

