IL residents can choose Top 200 to celebrate state's bicentennial

If you love all things Illinois and have opinions about what makes the state great, you can celebrate the state’s 200 birthday by choosing the 200 greatest people, places and things in state history online.

Voting was coordinated by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, The State Journal-Register and the Illinois Bicentennial Commission.

This is open every two weeks through the rest of 2018. You can select the movies, leaders, books, top businesses and more.

By the state’s 200th birthday on Dec. 3, voters will have chosen 10 favorites in 20 different categories – the Illinois Top 200.Results will be announced March 5, when voting starts for the next category, Top Businesses. To vote, visit www.IllinoisTop200.com.

The tentative list of categories is: